Husband, wife get RM1,000 compound each for EMCO SOP violation

BINTANGOR: A husband and wife were each issued a compound of RM1,000 for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in the district to contain Covid-19 infections.

Acting on a tip-off, the police detained the 44-year-old man and 43-year-old woman for riding their motorcycle in town at 9.37am on Monday.

Meradong police chief DSP Sekam Anoi said they were subsequently brought to the police station for further investigation.

He said following an interrogation, the couple were found to have slipped out from their longhouse at Sungai Stumau, which is currently under total lockdown, violating Regulation 14 of Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 2020 (measures within infected local areas).

The husband was also issued a summons for failing to produce a valid driving licence and the motorcycle was also detained for further action.

Sekam advised the public, especially those from infected areas, to stay put at home and cooperate closely with the front-liners to stop the spread of Covid-19.

He advised longhouse headmen and community leaders to play their part, especially in ensuring strict compliance with the SOPs.