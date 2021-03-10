IRB denies U-turn on Voluntary Disclosure programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has denied allegations that it made a U-turn regarding the treatments on taxpayers who took part in the Special Programme for Voluntary Disclosure (PKPS).

In a statement yesterday, the IRB clarified that treatments on each case were based on facts and merits.

It said the PKPS, which was implemented from Nov 3, 2018, to Sept 30, 2019, was offered by the government as a solution for taxpayers who have compliance issues.

The IRB explained that the programme required taxpayers to report their full income and make payments within the stipulated period.

“A total of 286,428 taxpayers have participated in the programme which involves total taxes, additional taxes and penalties of RM7.877 billion.

“The PKPS has also attracted 11,176 new taxpayers into the IRB tax network,” the statement read.

The IRB said through PKPS, taxpayers were given the assurance that it would accept their voluntary disclosure in good faith and that audit and investigations would not be made in future for assessment years involved with the programme.

“Taxpayers who require further feedback and explanation on audit or tax probe against them can visit the respective IRB offices that manage their tax files,” it said. — Bernama