KKCCCI awaiting govt SOP for Qing Ming festival

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) will announce whether to open its cemeteries during the Qing Ming Festival, which falls on April 4 once the government has released the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the festival.

Its president Datuk Michael Lui said the chamber has been getting calls from the public recently on whether its cemeteries situated at Mile 2½ Jalan Tuaran, Mile 5½ Jalan Tuaran and in Menggatal would be open during Qing Ming Festival.

He said the public were unable to observe Qing Ming last year due to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“We understand the public are anxious to know.”

However, he said the government has yet to announce whether the tomb sweeping or prayer ritual would be allowed during Qing Ming Festival this year.

He said KKCCCI would not make an announcement on the SOPs for Qing Ming during the RMCO before the government did.

“We hope the public will wait for an official announcement from the government and not believe in hearsay.

“We will inform the public once the government has made an announcement.”

Lui urged the government to announce whether to allow tomb sweeping during Qing Ming Festival as soon as possible so that the public could make preparations.

He also called on the Ministry of National Unity to reach out to cemetery managements and the Chinese community to collect feedback and discuss the SOPs for Qing Ming Festival.