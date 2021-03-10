Ministry seeking solutions to livestock feed price increase

ALOR SETAR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries will hold discussions with oil palm kernel-based livestock feed producers to enable supplies to be channelled to livestock breeders in the country.

Its Deputy Minister II, Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said this was one of the approaches being taken to resolve the problem of rising price of livestock feed.

“As we are aware, one of the components of the livestock feed is oil palm kernel which is produced in this country, but the producers have signed contracts with its importers in other countries.

“Hence, much of the palm kernel have been exported. The ministry will try discuss with the producers so that a portion of it will remain in our country for domestic use,” he said at a news conference after visiting a chicken processing factory here yesterday.

The deputy minister was asked to comment on a news report on March 4 on concerns raised by livestock breeders over the rising livestock feed price and they urged the government to intervene to control the situation.

Che Abdullah said based on data from the Veterinary Services Department, there was an increase of between three and five per cent in the price of livestock feed currently.

He said his ministry would discuss the matter with other relevant agencies in finding ways to increase production not only of palm kernel but also other crops like corn for livestock feed.

“I will also visit the livestock feed producers to hear from them their problems which could have pushed up the price of livestock feed,” he added.

Meanwhile, he urged the breeders to take the initiative of producing livestock feed on their own like growing napier grass in reducing costs. – Bernama