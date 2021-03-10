Miri lockup rape case: Sessions Court fixes March 29 for pre-trial case management

MIRI (March 10): The Sessions Court here today has fixed March 29 for the pre-trial case management of a youth who was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl while being detained at the Miri Central Police Station (CPS Miri) lockup.

The accused, who failed to pay his RM4,000 deposited bail, was ordered to be detained further while waiting for the date.

Zuraini Razzi Raini, 19, from Kampung Lereng Bukit here has been charged under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of 20 years and whipping, if convicted.

Based on the amended charges, the accused was charged with raping a female detainee under the age of 16 years.

He was charged with committing the offense at 4am on Jan 9 inside the lockup’s toilet at CPS Miri.

Earlier, Sarawak Director of Prosecution Mohammad Al-Saifi Hashim submitted all relevant documents to the accused’s counsel under Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The prosecution also applied for the bail offered to the accused to be revoked on grounds that the accused faced another charge before the Magistrate’s court and that there were two police reports lodged against him for escaping from police custody on Feb 19.

The application however was rejected by Judge Mohd Taufik Mohd @ Mohd Yusoff and that the bail of RM15,000 with two local sureties offered earlier to be maintained.

Together with Mohammad Al-Saifi in the prosecution team are deputy public prosecutors Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan, Rishan Kumar Ragandaran, Muhammad Nor Sollihin Salleh and Danial Ilham.

The accused on the other hand was represented by counsel Ranbir Singh and Gurvir Singh Sandhu.