MPP seeks more funds to improve drainage

KUCHING: The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) is seeking more funds from the state government to improve the drainage in areas under its jurisdiction.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, who is also MPP chairman, said many drains in the area needed to undergo improvement works to address flash floods that would occur following downpours.

“I hope we could have more money so we could improve all the dilapidated drains in our area.

“The dilapidated drains are one of the main causes of frequent flash floods in certain areas during downpours,” he told reporters during a project site visit to Taman Wawasan at Jalan Arang yesterday.

Lo said he had also approached the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) to assist in constructing larger monsoon drains along Jalan Datuk Amar Kalong Ningkan.

He said the proposal had been made and he hoped that it would be approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Lo also said he would also use his Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) allocation to resolve some serious erosion problems in his constituency.

“I hope the community could also come together and carry out the works through ‘gotong-royong’ (work party),” he said.

On the community project at Taman Wawasan, Lo said he had approved RM150,000 from his RTP fund to implement it.

He said the Jalan Arang Community Association had asked that a shaded cemented space be built for the people to do light exercises.

Lo said the initial proposal to build a shaded basketball court was dropped following consultation with local residents.

“The residents are worried that if a shaded basketball court were to be built there, the noise from the sports activities would disturb their peace.

“Because of that, the proposal was put off. But after the community association chairman came to see me with a new proposal, I approved the fund for the construction of a shade over the cemented space.

“It’s going to be a lower shade, so basketball games cannot be played on the court; it’s only for exercise,” he added.