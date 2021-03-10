Satta welcomes move to allow travel between RMCO states

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Satta) today welcomed Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s announcement on allowing tourist travel between states under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Its president Datuk Seri Winston Liaw said the reopening of interstate travelling would stimulate the tourism industry.

He said travel agents and hoteliers have been suffering tremendously from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If the government continues to restrict travel, many operators will go bankrupt very soon.

“There are already more than 100 hotels closed down nationwide.”

Liaw added that the government’s policy that the bookings for interstate must go through registered travel agencies under the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) was a splendid idea as this would help operators to recover from their wound faster.

Additionally, he said doing so would ensure the safety and welfare of the passengers.

“This is the wish of all associations in the tourism industry all the while.

“We thank Dato’ Seri Ismail Sabri for this.”