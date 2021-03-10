SEB’s Alaf project powers up 81 houses

MIRI: Eighty-one houses at Kampung Damai Jaya in Senadin here now have electricity supply – thanks to the implementation of Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB)’s ‘Additional or Late Applicant Fund’ (Alaf) project.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said these recipients were among the total 396 households that had applied for power supply connection under the second phase of the Alaf project.

Apart from Kampung Damai Jaya, the project also covered Tudan Desaras and Kampung Senadin Jaya.

“A total of 63 households from these three residential areas have benefitted from the first phase of the Alaf project, implemented last year at a cost of RM320,000.

“The SEB has allocated some RM2 million for the second phase,” said Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, in a press statement issued yesterday in connection with a site visit to Kampung Damai Jaya, where he was accompanied by SEB Northern Region senior engineer David Kung.

Adding on, the minister pointed out that SEB had received a total of 396 applications from these areas for the second-phase implementation of the Alaf project.

“However, the latest survey done by SEB has indicated that only 322 applications are eligible – the remaining 64 have been found not eligible either due to the housing lots being vacant, without any structure; or the houses still being constructed.”

Nonetheless, Lee called upon the SEB to expedite the project’s second-phase works that had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They (Alaf applicants) have been waiting for years for electricity to be supplied to their houses, which include those in squatters’ resettlement areas in my constituency.

“I hope that they would have 24-hour of electricity supply by the middle of this year,” he added.