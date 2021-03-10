STB takes part in virtual ITB Berlin NOW

KUCHING: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) has made its second participation in international virtual marketing trade shows and fairs via ITB Berlin NOW.

Held annually in Berlin, Germany, ITB Berlin is the world’s largest travel trade fair that gathers over 10,000 exhibitors from up to 180 countries to exhibit their most innovative products and services in the travel industry.

“In November 2020, the ITB Berlin organiser announced a new virtual platform of the event called ITB Berlin NOW,” said STB in a statement yesterday.

By participating in this marketing virtual event, they hope to attract the European markets and to maintain Sarawak’s visibility worldwide despite the pandemic.

ITB Berlin NOW takes place over four days (March 9-12) with Sarawak delegates participating entirely virtually from The Waterfront Hotel Kuching from 5pm to 2am (Malaysia time) – or 10am to 7pm (Germany time).

STB said this global virtual event format was offering the business networking sessions and one-to-one meeting that opened a wide range of online travel business opportunities in adopting the new trend and innovation to shape the future of travel industry in the world.

“Sarawak is geared up by putting its best effort to make Sarawak a naturally preferred tourism destination during this pandemic and embracing the new norm of the global tourism industry.”

STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor said it was a challenging movement for all industry players during this pandemic, but positive development such as vaccine

roll-outs in the country had generally made tourism providers optimistic about travel and beyond.

“We hope the continuous fighting spirit among Sarawak industry players would push and accelerate the progress of rebuilding the tourism industry,” said Sharzede.

Joining STB as delegates on ITB Berlin NOW platform are Sarawak tourism industry partners from Kuching, Sibu and Miri – namely Authentic Borneo Tours, Borneo Adventure, Business Events Sarawak (Sarawak Convention Bureau), Brighton Travel, Cat City Holidays, CPH Travel Agencies, Ecogreen Holidays, Greatown Travel, Innosar Holidays and One Wayang Tours.

At the launch, STB also screened the latest destination video featuring niche tourism products in cycling, caving and golfing.

The board also said another special campaign video on Sarawak’s conservation efforts – featuring Bindi Irwin – was also played, with the campaign serving the market with the most awaited excitement and adventure in Sarawak.