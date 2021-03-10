Surrender to Jais, cosmetics entrepreneur Sajjad told

LABUAN: Cosmetics entrepreneur Muhammad Sajjad Kamaruz Zaman – better known as ‘Nur Sajat’ – has been advised to surrender himself to the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) officials after the Shah Alam Syariah High Court has issued an arrest warrant against him.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the issue could be resolved amicably.

“I would like to advise Sajjad to meet the officials from Jais. I have held a discussion with Jais officials over the issue and, from what I can see, the action taken by Jais is appropriate,” he told reporters after addressing 150 civil servants from Labuan’s religious government bodies at Darul Kifayah Complex Hall here yesterday.

The Shah Alam Syariah High Court had issued an arrest warrant against the cosmetics entrepreneur for failing to attend proceedings on Feb 23.

Sajjad, 36, was charged with dressing as a woman at a religious event, which brought Islam into contempt, three years ago.

In the proceedings on Jan 6, Sajjad was charged with committing the offence at his beauty centre in Section 16, Shah Alam, at 7.30pm on Feb 23, 2018.

He was charged under Section 10(a) of the Syariah Crimes (Selangor) Enactment 1995, which provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment not exceeding three years, or both, if convicted.

On Sajjad’s alleged recent statement renouncing Islam, Dr Zulkifli said it should not have been uttered by the former.

“The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) will activate the religious affairs committee to handle issues or activities related to deviation from the Islamic teaching,” he said. — Bernama