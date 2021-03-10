Tadika Hikmah Miri in urgent need of additional classrooms

MIRI: Tadika Hikmah Miri is in urgent need of additional classrooms as standard operating procedures (SOPs) due to the Covid-19 pandemic have capped the number of pupils per classroom at 15.

Kindergarten management board secretary Basar Nasib said because of this the preschool has had to turn children away.

“We have received many requests from parents who wanted to register their children with this kindergarten.

“At the moment, the kindergarten is unable to cater to their needs as there are not enough classrooms following the Covid-19 SOPs,” he told the media during Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting’s visit yesterday.

Basar said the kindergarten management board had requested Ting’s approval for the RM100,000 allocation approved earlier for general facilities improvement to be converted to build the much-needed additional classrooms.

Ting, who is Piasau assemblyman, explained the approved allocation came under the Rural Transformation Project (RTP) programme.

He said the Public Works Department’s (JKR) engineer had been informed of the need to build new classrooms.

“JKR Miri will come up with the design with the estimated construction costs of the project.

“I will top up the amount later as the effort to construct additional classrooms will be more than the RM100,000 which has been approved before,” said Ting.

Earlier, Ting also inspected the Che Sing Khor Moral Uplifting Society’s RM100,000 RTP kitchen upgrading project, which began last November. The association also requested Ting’s help to rectify drainage problems in the building’s compound.