Worker held over supervisor’s murder in Tawau

TAWAU: A 31-year-old plantation worker was detained over the murder of a 57-year-old supervisor on Tuesday afternoon.

District police chief ACP Peter Ak Umbuas said the suspect, an undocumented Indonesian, allegedly slashed the victim with a machete at about 1pm in the plantation at Mile 12, Sin On Tiku VII Road.

He said there were three slash wounds to the back of the victim’s head and one to the back. The suspect was detained on the same day at about 4pm after he was handed over to the police by members of the public along with a 50cm machete.

Peter said the suspect had just started working at the plantation for about two months and was good friends with the victim, who is also an Indonesian without any conflict before the incident.

The motive for the incident was sketchy, as the suspect said he saw the victim coming like a buffalo, Peter said.

However, the suspect is believed to be hallucinating with mental problems as he tried to look for cures using traditional methods.

The suspect is being remanded for 14 days and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, he added.