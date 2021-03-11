200 Indian families in Putatan facing hardship

KOTA KINABALU: About 200 Indian families in Putatan area that are facing hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic with some of them living in unsafe houses.

MIC Sabah appealed to Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Shahelmey Yahya to give houses allocated under the Program Perumahan Rakyat Termiskin (PPRT) for some of these families and allocation under the Sentuhan Kasih program to repair the houses.

During a courtesy call on the minister, MIC Sabah also highlighted the plight of disabled Indians in Sabah, saying the pandemic affects them severely.

MIC State Liaison Committee headed by Peer Muhamad bin Kadir seeks financial assistance to help ease their burden and 12 wheelchairs for their use.

Peer Muhamad raised some issues relevant to the Indian Muslim community in Sabah during the meeting. Among them are the state of Indian Muslim madrasahs in Sabah.

MIC Sabah seeks allocation to repair the madrasahs and its furniture and equipment.

The Indian Muslim community in Putatan and Petagas are also planning to build a mosque in Petagas and seek assistance from the minister for allocation fund for building the mosque.

Peer Muhamad was accompanied by the MIC Sabah state secretary Chandra Segar, assistant secretary R. Balachandran and state treasurer Neelkrish Perumal.

During the visit, MIC Sabah thanked Shahelmey Yahya for his assistance in getting 550 food boxes from his ministry which were distributed to needy families from the Indian community throughout Sabah during the MCO in January 2021.