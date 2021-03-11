30 teams vie for Bung Moktar Cup April 2-4

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FA (Safa) acting president Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin Cup football tournament will kick off at zone level from April 2-4.

The inaugural tournament to challenge for the Datuk Bung Moktar Cup is opened only to footballers below the age of 18.

Assistant secretary general of Safa, Azman Mastar, said the preliminary rounds would see 30 district teams competing in their respective zones.

“The tournament will kick-off simultaneously in all eight zones from April 2-4. The decision was made at the second Safa Local Competitions committee conducted virtually,” said Azman in a statement to the press today.

According to him, the competition at zone level will decide the teams qualifying into the grand finals.

“The date and venue (of the grand finals) will only be announced later, although it will be before Ramadhan,” he added.

Azman, who is also Safa Competition Committee chairman, all the qualifying matches will be played at all the sports complexes at the respective zones as well as the Likas Stadium.

However, Azman stressed that the matches will take place without the presence of supporters and that all those involved in the matches must comply strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the relevant authorities.

“Safa is in the process of dealing with the sports complexes management on the preparation of the competition venue,” he said.

Meanwhile, Azman believed all the district teams in all eight zones would take part in the three-day qualifying matches and each team have been briefed on the tournament.

The eight zones are West Coast North comprising Kudat, Kota Marudu, Kota Belud and Pitas; East West Coast (Penampang, Tuaran, Kiulu); West Coast (Kota Kinabalu, Putatan, Papar); West Coast South (Beaufort, Sipitang, Kuala Penyu, Menumbok, WP Labuan); Central Zone (Ranau, Telupid, Tongod); North East Coast (Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Beluran); South East Coast (Lahad Datu, Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Kalabakan); and Upper Interior (Keningau, Nabawan, Tenom, Tambunan).

Azman said each team must submit RM500 registration fee to be able to compete in the tournament.

“Each confirmed participating teams will be getting one set of jersey and socks and every zone will be provided with five footballs.

“All these will be handed to the tournament organising chairman who will be officially appointed soon,” he said.

The organising chairmen are Ag Lahaji Rokimin for West Coast North Zone qualifying rounds, Justin Ganai (East West Coast Zone), Lokman Sunggim (West Coast Zone), Dato’ Razak Sulaiman (West Coast South Zone), Tommy Amir (Central Zone), Ibrahim Mastar (North East Coast Zone), Rahman Md Noor (South East Coast Zone) and Fred Vincent Marukau (Uppe Interior Zone).

“The tournament will opened the calender of events for Safa for the year and it will be followed by the Hajiji Cup expectedly in July.

“Safa is also planning to organise three more tournaments this year namely the Safa Cup, inter-club tournament and the district-level women football competition,” he concluded.