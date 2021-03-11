61 new cases, two more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 61 new positive Covid-19 cases, two deaths, and 78 recoveries today.

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 61, bringing the cumulative total to 53,736 cases. Two death cases were recorded today, namely in Kota Kinabalu and Keningau district,” he said here today.

“Today, a total of 78 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, taking the cumulative recovery total to 52,546. A total of 547 patients are receiving treatment, namely 189 people in the hospital, 358 at the public Covid Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) and two at the Temporary Detention Centre (PTS) or prison.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 19 and six people require ventilators,” said Masidi, who is also Local Government and Housing minister and Finance Minister II.

Masidi said Kota Kinabalu recorded 11 new Covid-19 positive cases, the highest number in Sabah per district yesterday, followed by Keningau (10), Tawau (eight), Kudat (six), Kalabakan (five), Sandakan (five), Kota Belud (five), Kota Marudu (two), Penampang (two), Nabawan (two), Tuaran (one), Putatan (one), Kinabatangan (one), Tenom (one), and Lahad Datu (one).

He said no new cases were found in Beluran, Tambunan, Telupid, Kunak, Ranau, Pitas, Kuala Penyu, Semporna, Sipitang, Beaufort and Tongod, and no new clusters have been reported today.

He added the Beluran and Putatan district changed from orange to yellow zone, and Kudat changed from orange to red zone.

Masidi said of the 61 Covid-19 positive cases today, a total of 41 cases (67.2%) were from close contact screening, five cases (8.2%) from symptomatic screening, nine cases (14.8%) were from new and existing cluster screening, and six cases (9.8%) were from other categories.