Ahmad Zahid’s trial: No proof 27 cheques valued at RM26.05 mln were donations, says witness

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court was told that there were no documents to prove 27 cheques amounting to RM26.05 million received by Tetuan Lewis & Co, a trustee of Yayasan Akalbudi owned by Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, were donations to the foundation.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer Mohd Amirudin Nordin, 38, said his investigations did not find any supporting documents or letters to state that the cheques in the name of Lewis & Co were donations.

The 96th prosecution witness said the cheques linked to donations were 13 cheques from MYEG Sdn Bhd (RM7.8 million), 10 cheques from Chia Bee Enterprise Sdn Bhd (RM10 million), two Sarana Kencana Sdn Bhd cheques (RM6 million), one cheque from Mubarak Hussain Akhtar Hussain (RM2 million) and one cheque from Jogabonito Jewellery & Diamonds (RM250,000).

“All cheques were paid to Lewis & Co,” he said when replying to a supplementary question during an examination in chief by deputy public prosecutor, Harris Ong Mohd Jeffrey Ong on the 50th day of the trial of the former deputy prime minister who is facing charges for corruption, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering involving millions of funds belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

During re-examination by Harris Ong, on why the witness did not agree with the suggestion of the defence that the money were donations, Mohd Amirudin said the donations could be channeled directly to Yayasan Akalbudi and there was no need to go through Lewis & Co.

Questioned by Harris Ong on the suggestion that investigation on money laundering was carried out in a short time, the witness said it had not affected the investigation and it was complete.

On Yayasan Al Bukhary, Mohd Amirudin said the foundation gave a RM5 million donation to Yayasan Akalbudi in the form of a cheque and there was no evidence to show there were donations given in cash money.

Earlier, money changer, Omar Ali Abdullah who is prosecution witness number 81st in his statement said he received donations in the form of cash from Yayasan Al Bukhary.

Apart from that, Mohd Amirudin said the appointment of Lewis & Co as a trustee of Yayasan Akalbudi was made verbally without any letter of appointment.

Meanwhile, MACC investigating officer, Mohamad Khairi Ibrahim, 29, told the court that he recorded the conversation of former Yayasan Akalbudi secretary, Idris Kechek on the investigation on the foundation.

Mohamad Khairi said he recorded the conversation of Idris twice on June 8 2018 and July 18 2018 at the MACC office in Putrajaya.

“I refer to the statement on the investigation in the name of Idris Kechek on pages eight to 24 and confirm that this is a recording of the conversations I recorded,” said the 97th prosecution witness while reading out his witness statement.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Keng Fatt later told the court that Idris had died in 2018.

Ahmad Zahid, 68, faces 47 charges with 12 of them involving criminal breach of trust, eight on corruption and 27 on money laundering, involving tens of millions of ringgit in funds belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

The trial before Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues today. — Bernama