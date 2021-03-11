Compound for violating MCO SOP now set at RM10,000 – IGP

KUALA LUMPUR (March 11): The compound for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO) has been increased from RM1,000 to RM10,000 starting today, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 was gazetted beginning 12.01 am today.

Abdul Hamid said the decision to increase the value of the compound, however, was not to punish the public excessively or allow the government to collect money from them.

“But it’s simply to make people aware that the virus is still everywhere, in case we forget.

“If MCO imposed since a month ago is not complied with, the situation can change (from better) to worse at any time,” he told a press conference here. – Bernama

