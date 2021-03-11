Covid-19: 168 new cases, no fatalities recorded in Sarawak today

KUCHING (March 11): Sarawak recorded 168 new Covid-19 cases and no fatalities today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that Sibu recorded the highest number of cases at 49, followed by Bintulu (37), Miri (19), Betong (19), Kuching (12), Kapit (10), Meradong (10), Bau (4), Julau (4), Mukah (3) and Limbang (1).

The death toll in the state remains at 89 while the cumulative Covid-19 cases to date is at 11,878.

SDMC said out of 49 new cases in Sibu, 38 were detected through active case detection (ACD) including an individual who just returned from Kapit, eight from voluntary screenings, and three involving the Kiba Cluster.

In Bintulu, out of 37 new cases, 28 were detected through ACD, six from voluntary screenings and three were symptomatic patients who sought treatment at medical facilities.

Out of 19 new cases in Miri, 13 were detected through ACD, three were symptomatic patients, two from voluntary screenings and one involving a healthcare worker.

In Betong, all of its 19 new cases involved the Jalan Muhibbah Cluster, while in Kuching, out of its 12 new cases, four were detected through ACD, three from voluntary screenings, two from Emperoh Jambu Cluster, one from Green Road Cluster, one Import B involving a local who returned from Selangor, and one Import A involving a local who returned from Lebanon.

In Kapit, put of its 10 new cases, five involved the healthcare workers, four from the Gelong Cluster and one from voluntary screening.

Meradong recorded 10 new cases where nine involved the Sungai Bakong Cluster and one detected through ACD, while in Bau, all of its four new cases were detected through ACD.

In Julau, all of its four new cases were from the Bukit Tunggal Cluster, while in Mukah all three new cases were detected through ACD.

Limbang’s single new case today was an Import C involving individual who returned from Bintulu.

SDMC said of the total 168 Covid-19 cases recorded in the state today, only 13 or 7.74 per cent showed symptoms during screenings.

All in all, 2,360 active cases have been hospitalised to date, where 857 were in Sibu Hospital and PKRC, Miri Hospital and PKRC (374), Bintulu Hospital and PKRC (313), Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and Kuching PKRC (271), Betong Hospital and PKRC (195), Kapit Hospital and PKRC (184), Sarikei Hospital and PKRC (127), Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC (18), Mukah PKRC (13), Serian PKRC (7) and Limbang Hospital (1).

Meanwhile, SDMC said 264 cases have recovered and discharged from hospital today, where 141 were from the Sibu Hospital, SGH (55), Bintulu Hospital (21), Sarikei Hospital (17), Miri Hospital (12), Betong PKRC (11), Kapit PKRC (6) and Sri Aman PKRC (1).

The committee also recorded 178 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases today with one still waiting for lab test result, while 449 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) were recorded today making it 6,242 of them being quarantined in 92 hotels and other accommodations across Sarawak.

On another note, SDMC revealed that as of March 10, a total of 26,844 people have been given their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines since the state immunisation programme started on Feb 26.