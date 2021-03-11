Covid-19: 223,923 individuals vaccinated as at March 10

KUALA LUMPUR (March 11): A total of 223,923 individuals have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, as at yesterday (March 10).

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said Sarawak recorded the highest number of vaccine recipients at 28,194, followed by Selangor (24,211), Kuala Lumpur (20,510) and Sabah (18,670).

“Johor has 17,476 individuals who have received the vaccine; Perak (17,450), Pahang (17,434), Kelantan (14,982), Kedah (14,200), Terengganu (13,070) and Negeri Sembilan (10,741).

“Penang with 9,811 individuals, Melaka (6,258), Perlis (5,241), Putrajaya (3,337) and Labuan (2,338),” he said through an infographic posted on his Twitter account, today.

On Feb 24, the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme was launched with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Dr Noor Hisham being among the first individuals to receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. – Bernama