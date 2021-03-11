DAP says two ‘defectors’ never its members

KOTA KINABALU: Democratic Action Party (DAP) today denied that two of its members had left the party to join Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku.

In a statement today, DAP Sabah organising secretary Henry Shim Chee On said that the alleged “former Keningau DAP members” were in fact not DAP members at all.

He said that under the DAP’s constitution, any DAP member who joins another political party will have their DAP membership terminated immediately.

“However, I have checked with the DAP’s members’ list and neither Foh Su Ming @ Nelson Manjin nor Michael Ng Hung Kee were listed as a member in any of the DAP branches throughout Malaysia,” he said.

“They were previously appointed members of Keningau’s Urban Development in Community Committees (JKDB) under the DAP quota, but they have never officially joined the DAP.

“As such, any purported defection did not happen as the two were never DAP members nor leaders in the first place and are not entitled to speak on behalf of the DAP.”

Foh and Ng were reported to have handed their membership forms to StarSabah Bingkor Division secretary Junior Fred Vincent at the Bingkor People’s Representative’s Office in Keningau on Tuesday.