Dayak GPS leaders urged to speak up against Umno, PAS’s call for ‘Allah’ ruling be referred to appellate court

KUCHING (March 11): The Dayak political leaders in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) must speak against Umno and Pas’ call for the ruling on ‘Allah’ be referred to the appellate court, said Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) Bobby William.

He said PBDSB viewed with grave concern the decision by Umno and PAS in wanting the government to appeal the decision by the High Court to allow a judicial review by a Sarawakian Christian to use “Allah” in her religious education and allow the term “Allah” to be used by non-Muslims in their respective publications.

He said PBDSB believed that such a decision by the Muafakat Nasional (MN) is counter productive to the race and religious relation as the issue has been dragging on for so long.

“PBDS also expressed concern as to why Dayak leaders in GPS are strangely quiet, deaf and dumb regards the above issue to date.

“As partners in Perikatan Nasional (PN) together with Umno and PAS, GPS Dayak leaders should come out with a strong statement against Umno and PAS decision to request the government to appeal the matter to the federal appellate court,” he said in response to MN’s statement on the issue.

Bobby said GPS Dayak leaders should show their displeasure and concern regarding the actions of their PN partners on this matter if they really have the sincerity to speak and defend the rights of the Dayak, who are mostly Christians, whom they claim to represent.

He said PBDSB believed that the prohibition by the court in 1986 to use such words such as “Allah”, “Baituallah”, “Solat” and “Kaabah” by non-Muslims was illegal and unconstitutional.

“Was the decision by court to allow Christians to use the word “Allah” shows true democracy for Christians in Malaysia? Some even say that it was a landmark verdict for Christians from Sarawak and Sabah.

“Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing had even came up with a statement that the verdict made shows that Malaysia indeed subscribe to freedom of religion and that the word ‘Allah’ precedes Islam and the term ‘Allah’ is not the sole custodian of those profess Islamic faith,” he said.

Bobby cautioned that such verdict might be short-lived when Umno and PAS has officially made a statement that they want the ruling on use of the word “Allah” and other Islamic words be referred to appellate court.

He questioned whether the Sarawak government would stand up for Sarawakian Christians if such an appeal were to happen.

Bernama reported that the MN Consultative Committee meeting held last night has urged that the High Court’s ruling on the use of the Islamic words be referred to the Court of Appeal.

MN in a statement said the coalition views seriously the High Court’s decision in allowing non-Muslims to use the Islamic words in their publications.

The High Court in Kuala Lumpur yesterday ruled that Christians nationwide can use the word “Allah” and three other Arabic words in their religious publications for educational purposes.

The three other words are Baitullah, Kaabah and solat.

This follows Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Nor Bee Ariffin, sitting as High Court judge, allowing a judicial review application by a Sarawak native Christian, Jill Ireland Lawrence Bill.