Dennis: Govt assistance available for rural women entrepreneurs

MIRI: The state government will make every effort to assist rural women in entrepreneurship.

In stating this, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said living far in the interior areas should not hinder them from starting small businesses from home.

“The government is providing various forms of assistance to people doing business.

“The Agriculture Facilities Fund (AFF) is one of the assistances provided by the government, in the form of equipment for entrepreneurs who want to expand their business activities,” he said in his address when officiating at the presentation of AFF to entrepreneurs in Telang Usan constituency at Miri Agriculture Training Centre at Jalan Angsana Miri on Tuesday.

A total of 16 entrepreneurs received the AFF assistance in the form of food processing equipment.

Dennis said the recipients, who were mostly women from various villages in Telang Usan constituency, were those involved in small-scale food processing such as baking and making crackers from home.

He hoped with the equipment such as cake mixers and food processors they would be able to grow and expand their business.

He also told the women in his constituency to dare to dream high for them to own a shop one day, and urged them to grab the available business opportunities to uplift their living standard.

“The government is currently in the process of speeding up the implementation of development projects in Baram, particularly in Ulu Baram.

“Thus, the rural folks must get ready now to generate more economic activities for Ulu Baram.” Among those attending the function were political secretary to the chief minister Charles Balan Seling, Miri Agriculture Office representative Bendalina Morib and Marudi District agriculture officer Sima Lait.