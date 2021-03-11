Don’t politicise High Court’s decision on use of the word ‘Allah’, Baru tells Umno & PAS

KUCHING (March 11): The High Court’s decision that Christians nationwide can use the word “Allah” and three other Arabic words in their religious publications for educational purposes should not be politicised, said Selangau MP Baru Bian.

He said the learned judge had addressed the claim by certain quarters that the use of ‘Allah’ will cause confusion among the Muslims, noting that there was no evidence of the allegation, nor was there any threat of public disorder resulting from the use of this word.

“We note that Umno and PAS are not happy with the decision and want an appeal to be filed.

“Whilst we recognise the right of appeal, we would state that this matter should not be politicised as it has been from the beginning,” he said in a statement today.

The Ba’ Kelalan assemblyman said with the prospect of the general elections approaching, it is perhaps not surprising that Umno and PAS would latch on to this judgment in their attempts to gain popularity.

He said they would do well to realise that the majority of Malaysians do not approve of using race and religion in politics to divide and conquer.

He added that no one race can claim ownership of any word, and this ‘Allah’ controversy had brought ridicule from other Muslim countries in the Middle East, where the the word “Allah’ is used freely by Muslims and Christians alike.

“We hope that all parties will let the matter rest.

“The decision of the High Court is an affirmation that our religious freedom and rights are protected as is our expectation and we commend the judge on her bold wisdom.

“Her Ladyship’s sound reasoning and analysis of the issues is a welcome assurance for us that the Federal Constitution reigns supreme,” he said.

Baru noted that it must be remembered and acknowledged that the Judiciary is the third arm of Government, and that the interpretation of law and legislation falls upon them to execute.

He said there must not be any interference from the executive, the legislature or any other parties.

Baru insisted that the High Court decision handed down by Justice Datuk Nor Bee Ariffin yesterday in Jill Ireland’s case is consistent with what is understood to be the rights of all Malaysians under the Federal Constitution and particularly the rights of Sarawakians and Sabahans pursuant to the recommendations set out in the Inter Governmental Committee Report 1962 and the terms of the Malaysian Agreement 1963.

He noted that during the talks leading to the formation of Malaysia, the non-Muslim communities of Sarawak had voiced their reservations about Islam being the religion of the Federation.

He said it was finally agreed that ‘While there was no objection to Islam being the national religion of Malaysia there should be no State religion in Sarawak, and the provisions relating to Islam in the present Constitution of Malaya should not apply to Sarawak’.

He said the absence of a state religion was key to Sarawak’s agreement to join in the formation Malaysia in 1963, a fact which all political leaders should bear in mind.

There is no official religion in Sarawak, and all are free to profess and practice the faith of their choosing.

“The learned judge recognised that the Christians of Sabah and Sarawak had been using the word ‘Allah’ for generations in the practice of their Christian faith, even noting the existence of Christian publications in Malay dating back to the 1600’s.

“Clearly, the usage of the word ‘Allah’ goes back to even before the formation of Malaysia and before the promulgation of the Federal Constitution.

“The Iban word ‘Allah Tala’ which is similar to the Muslim’s Allah Taala has also been in use for many centuries, without any problems or confusion,” he said.