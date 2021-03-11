Dr Liew: No S’wak private medical practitioners empowered to handle Covid-19 cases as cases in state still low, manageable

KUCHING: No private medical practitioners in Sarawak have been empowered to handle Covid-19 positive cases, as the cases in the state are still low and manageable, said Society of Private Medical Practitioners Sarawak president Dr Liew Shan Fap.

“We are still managing Covid-19 in containment phase, which is detecting and contact tracing with intention to stop the spread as much as possible. At the moment, the government healthcare facilities can still cope with Covid-19 cases and we will reserve private facilities for Covid-19 negative patients.”

“The private healthcare facilities will be managing Covid-19 positive patients if the number increases further,” said Dr Liew when contacted today.

He pointed out that the private medical centres appointed are located in areas with very high number of Covid-19 cases and the government facilities are overwhelmed.

Yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba announced that a total of 186 private medical practitioners have been empowered under Section 10 (2) of the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infections Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 to handle Covid-19 positive cases effective today.

He said they were all authorised to issue surveillance and monitoring orders at home or Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centres as well as instructions to wear quarantine wristbands.

The 186 private medical practitioners are located at Selangor (66), Kuala Lumpur (43), Johor (26), Penang (16), Negeri Sembilan (13), Melaka (4), Perlis (4), Perak (3), Terengganu (3), Pahang (2), Kelantan (2), Sabah (2), Kedah (1) and Putrajaya (1).