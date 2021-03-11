Dr Sim: 450,000 face shields to be distributed to health facilities throughout Sarawak

KUCHING (March 11): The Sarawak government has received 450,000 pieces of face shields that were packed in 2,250 cartons from China.

Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the personal protection equipment (PPE) were bought by the State Health Department.

“(The PPE were) shipped directly from Ji Ning City, China all the way to Kuching in 4 x 40ft containers,” Dr Sim posted on his Facebook page yesterday.

According to him, the daily usage of face shield is around 4,000.

Dr Sim said the PPE will be distributed to the various health care facilities throughout Sarawak today.

“Thanks (to) East Coast Freight Forwarder for supporting Sarawak’s war against Covid-19,” he added.

Dr Sim said other PPE including protective coveralls (98,800 pieces), plastic aprons (350,000 pieces), shoe covers (240,000 pieces) is expected to arrive in April.

He said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had announced that the state government would allocate RM30 million to assist the state Health Department and federal government in Covid-19 and vaccination roll out.

“After (the arrival of) emergency air cargo of PPE from China twice last year, Sarawak Gov will help JKNS (state Health Department) earlier rather than last minute as whether is Federal funding or Sarawak funding, is our safety of Sarawak frontliners at stake,” he added.