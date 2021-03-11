Dr Yii calls for plan to help businesses ordered closed during the pandemic

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) should come up with a comprehensive economic plan for industries which are not yet allowed to be open due to Covid-19 in Sarawak, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

He cited the spa and wellness industry as one the businesses affected by the ban.

“A proper economic plan including aid to help the industry go through these tough times, comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOP) should be introduced to prevent any outbreak of the disease, as well as a proper timeline when these industries can open based on current policy by the state government,” he added in a statement yesterday.

While the spread of Covid-19 must be taken seriously, Dr Yii believed that one year after imposing the ban, the government should have a proper alternative solution or ‘Plan B’ to help such industries rather than just closing them all the time.

This was because many of them face financial difficulties as they also need to keep up with the payment of rent, salaries, and business licences.

“Many of those affected are vulnerable blind masseurs and baby spas operators whose livelihood has been severely affected by this,” he said.

Dr Yii pointed out that it is an anomaly that spa and wellness industry have to remain shut while other businesses which entail touching like hair salon, barber shops, beauty centres, tattoo parlour and nail parlours are allowed to open with the necessary SOPs in place.

“That is why I strongly believe that SDMC and the ministry involved should sit down and engage with all the industry players that are involved to better understand their situation, and more importantly come up with a comprehensive economic plan to help them through this tough period,” he said.