DVSS steps up enforcement of pork ban

MIRI: Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) has set up an enforcement station at Sungai Tujuh CIQ to stop entry of banned pork and pork products from Sabah due to the outbreak of African Swine Fever disease there.

According to divisional veterinary officer Dr Sylmie Al-Haril, the operation started on March 8 as a preventive measure following the ban imposed by the state government.

“We have stationed four personnel at Sungai Tujuh CIQ from 6am to 6pm daily since Monday. They are using disinfectant to spray vehicles, distributing leaflets as well as checking every vehicle to see if there is any pork and pork products inside,” she said when contacted yesterday.

Sungai Tujuh is the last of nine CIQs between Sabah and Sarawak which transporters have to pass through in Lawas, Temburong, Limbang, and Brunei to reach Miri.

Any person caught bringing pork products into the state will be compounded and the products confiscated and destroyed.

Sarawak announced on Feb 22 of an immediate import ban on pig, pork and pork products from Sabah following recent news reports that eight out of 13 pigs sampled from Pitas, Sabah were tested positive for African Swine Fever (ASF).

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the ban was enforced under Section 8 of the Sarawak Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999.

Any person caught violating the ban would face a fine up to RM50,000 or a maximum two years’ jail on conviction.