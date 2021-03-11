EMCO in Nabawan villages extended to Mar 26

KOTA KINABALU: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Kampung Sinsingon and Kg Lotong in Nabawan has been extended starting March 13 to March 26.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun noted the government had previously implemented the EMCO in Kg Sinsingon and Kg Lotong and scheduled for it to end today (March 12).

“To date, the MOH (Ministry of Health) has conducted 674 screening tests and out of that total, 81 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded,” said Masidi, who is also Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II, here today.

“MOH confirmed that there are a total of 322 remaining screening samples awaiting results and there are still new positive cases reported among the residents in this locality.

“After conducting a risk assessment with various agencies in the MCO Technical Committee, the state government had agreed to extend the EMCO in Kg Sinsingon and Kg Lotong, Nabawan from March 13 to March 26, in line with the federal government’s decision,” he added.