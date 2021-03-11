Ex-lecturer denies sexually assaulting granddaughter

KOTA KINABALU: A former lecturer claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to committing sexual assault against his step granddaughter.

The 70-year-old accused, who appeared before judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim, was charged under Section 14 (b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, punishable under Section 16 of the same Act.

The indictment carries a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The accused, who was represented by counsel Mohamed Syazwan Shah Mohd Ali, had allegedly touched and sucked the private parts of the victim aged eight years and 10 months old at an unnumbered house in Putatan between 2017 and 2019.

The court released the accused on a bail of RM10,000 with RM5,000 deposit and his wife as surety.

Apart from that, the court also ordered the accused to report himself at a police station once a month and he was also reminded by court not to communicate or tamper with the prosecution’s witnesses.