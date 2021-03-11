First Halal Zone in a shopping mall launched at Majma’ Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Shopping Centre

KUCHING (March 11): Malaysia’s first Halal Zone within a shopping mall was unveiled today at Majma’ Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Shopping Centre, here at Kompleks Islam Sarawak.

Sarawak Islamic Council president Datu Misnu Taha,said that Majma’ Halal Zone is the second Halal Zone Project set-up after the Halal Zone at Medan Selera Lundu.

“Majma’ Halal Zone is the first halal zone in a shopping mall in the whole of Malaysia.

“In fact, we will also create a halal zone in Taman Harmoni Sibu and we will expand it in Miri, Bintulu and other places in the state,” he said when met by reporters after the launching ceremony of the Majma’ Halal Zone here today.

He added that the halal zone project is a programme under the Sarawak Islamic Religious Department (Jais) Strategic Plan 2019-2023 which is related to the Halal Smart Partnership Programme.

Misnu explained that the project also involves the Jais Halal Management Division and the Kuching Islamic Religious Office together with partners, Sarawak Islamic Complex Management, Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development (Mintred), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UiTM) as well as several other agencies.

He said the intention of the project was to increase awareness and confidence in Halal Certification to the public as well as to attract tourists via the Halal Zone Area policy, which in turn will help increase the economic resources of the entrepreneurs involved.

At the same time, Misnu said that Jais, through the Halal Management Division, also held a halal pilgrimage in the state in an effort to encourage more stallholders in food courts, including hotels, to obtain halal certification.

“In addition, I was also informed that the Jais Halal Management Division is implementing a halal pilgrimage programme for food courts in supermarkets about the benefits of the stalls get a halal certificate and likewise in hotels in our efforts to promote obtaining halal certification,” he said.

At the event, Misnu also presented halal certificates to nine stalls at the shopping centre.

Present were Baitulmal Sarawak General Manager Datuk Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Naile, UiTM representative Associate Prof Dr Abang Zainoren Abg Abd Rahman and Mintred representative Kamaludin Busrah.