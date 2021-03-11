First Rafflesia flower blooms at Taman Negara Gading

LUNDU (March 11): A three-day old Tuan-Mudae species Rafflesia was found to be blooming at Taman Negara Gading here today.

Sarawak Forestry Corporation Ranger Jerom Joseph said the flower measured 72cm in diameter.

“Today (Thursday) is the third day the flower has bloomed. The flower is located about 150 meters from the entrance to the trail,” he said when met at Taman Negara Gading today.

He said it was the first Rafflesia flower in bloom found this year.

“The last Rafflesia bloom I found was in 2001 and it had a diameter of 98cm,” he said.

However, members of the public will not be able to view the flower as it is located within the park’s research area.