Flyers to remind Kapit villagers of Covid-19 new norms

KAPIT: The Kapit District Council (KDC) has printed 10,000 flyers on Covid-19 new norms to be distributed to village security and development committees of longhouses and villages.

KDC walikota Lating Minggang handed over the leaflets in Bahasa Malaysia, English, Iban, and Chinese to Kapit Resident Nyurak Keti on Tuesday for distribution to the Song, Kapit, Bukit Mabong, and Belaga district officers.

“This is KDC’s effort to remind the people, regardless staying in longhouse, village, housing estate, kampung, selepong, genturong, etc, that we all must practise the new norms in view of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Lating.

He said the pamphlet seeks to empower the people by reminding them how to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

It highlights the four basic steps of wearing a face mask, physical distancing of at least one metre apart, avoiding crowded places and groups, and washing and sanitising hands regularly.

“Take care of myself, take care of family, take care of my village. Together, we can break the Covid-19 chain of infection. The flyer also advises do not go out if you have symptoms and please seek treatment immediately,” he explained.

Lating also advised those living in housing estates and longhouses under lockdown to fully cooperate with the authorities and stay at home instead of finding ‘laluan tikus’ (escape routes), which could cause further infection.