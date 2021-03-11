Focus on unity, says Jeffrey after court ruling on ‘Allah’

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) welcomed the decision of the Kuala Lumpur High Court to allow the use of the word ‘Allah’ and three other Arabic words in all Christian publications.

In a statement here today, STAR president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said he was relieved the issue had finally been put to rest and the country and its people could finally move on.

“This issue has been a source of discord among the people for so many years and I am glad we can finally move forward now.

“I hope no party will politicise the decision as this issue has never been about politics, but it is a legal matter to be decided by the court,” he said.

Kitingan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister said focus should now be turned into healing the wounds caused by the over-politicisation of religious issues, including the use of Arabic terms in non-Muslim publications.

He said as a government of a multicultural and multireligious society, the Sabah government would concentrate its energies not only on the economic growth of Sabah, but also on ensuring the state’s image as an inclusive and united nation remains intact.

“In Sabah, we have always been united and respectful towards one another regardless of our religious and racial background.

“There has never been a problem with non-Muslims using Arabic words in their worship even before this landmark ruling,” he said.

Commenting on the call by Umno and PAS to the federal government to refer the decision to the Appeal Court, Kitingan said it was up to the federal government to decide whether or not to do so.

“For me, Umno and PAS have a right to their opinions. At the same time, they should also respect the court’s decision,” he said.

United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) has called on all parties to view the judgment as one based purely on legal merits.

In a joint statement yesterday, Upko president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, deputy president Donald Mojuntin and vice-president Ewon Benedick said the issue is of great concern to Malaysians, and has caused controversies and debates over the years.

“Sadly, this issue has been politicised by certain parties as touching on the sensitivities and rights of (a) certain race and religion, when in fact, it is more of a legal and constitutional issue.”

They expressed hope that Muafakat Nasional’s demand for Putrajaya to appeal the court decision is based on legal grounds, and not aimed at scoring political points.

“What is more disconcerting is the fact that Umno and PAS (partners under the MN banner) are part of the federal government.”

Meanwhile, Sidang Injil Borneo (SIB) church of Sabah church has decided not to pursue its bid at the Federal Court to find out why the Malaysian government had in 1986 banned the word ‘Allah’ in Christian publications.

On Wednesday, the High Court in Kuala Lumpur ruled that the government directive via a December 5, 1986 circular issued by the Home Ministry’s publications control division was unlawful and unconstitutional.

SIB and its president Rev Datuk Jerry Dusing had on December 10, 2007 filed for judicial review to challenge the Home Ministry’s decision on August 15, 2007 to seize three boxes of Malay-language Christian educational books that were meant for Christian children.