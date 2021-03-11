Health Dept plans to hold repeat ACD exercise in Sentosa, Permai zones – Dr Chin

SIBU (March 11): The state Health Department is planning to hold a repeat active case detection (ACD) exercise in Sentosa and Permai zones, said its director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

Dr Chin, however, said the date for this exercise has yet to be finalised.

“We are still planning for suitable date to repeat ACD at Sentosa and Permai (zones). Date not finalised (yet).

“Reason (for the repeat ACD) is mainly (due to) public feedback that they were unable to go for swab that day (Feb 22 and 23),” ” Dr Chin told The Borneo Post when contacted today

Dr Chin disclosed that 1,255 and 892 samples from Sentosa and Permai were collected for the two-day ACD from Feb 22 until 23.

The EMCO at Phase 2 of Sentosa Resettlement Scheme here, which covers Jalan Sentosa, Jalan Sentosa Timur and Lorong Sentosa Utara 7 is expected to end tomorrow.

Asked on the swab test being carried out at a school in Sentosa today, Dr Chin said: “This activity is (for areas) under EMCO (in) Sentosa.

“The first swab (test) was done on March 2 and 3 with 1,311 samples (collected) and 13 (samples tested) positive (for Covid-19).

“The second swab started yesterday with 720 samples.”

The State Disaster Management Committee yesterday reported 199 new positive Covid-19 cases and no fatalities in Sarawak yesterday.

It said in a statement that Sibu recorded the highest number of cases at 41, followed by Kapit (33), Kuching (33), Miri (22), Song (19), Bintulu (8), Tatau (8), Serian (6), Bau (6), Betong (6), Samarahan (4), Bukit Mabong (3), Mukah (2) and Pusa (2).