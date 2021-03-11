High Court’s ruling on ‘Allah’ usage ‘not an issue in Sarawak’ – Dr Abdul Rahman

KUCHING (March 11): The High Court’s decision to allow Christians nationwide to use the word “Allah” and three other Arabic words in their religious publications for educational purposes is not an issue in Sarawak, said Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs & DBKU) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

He said the court’s decision has not made or given any impact to the Muslims in Sarawak and neither the state laws can refrain Christians to use the terms in their educational publications and daily usage in their religious practice.

“In Sarawak, Christians have long utilised the term ‘Tuhan Allah’ in their religious practices and it has never caused any issues amongst Muslims in Sarawak.

“On March 10, the Kuala Lumpur High Court have made their judgement to allow Christians the usage of the kalimah ‘Allah’, ‘Baitullah’, ‘Kaabah’ and ‘solat’ on the Christians education publications.

“However, with one condition of a proviso of the label ‘hanya untuk orang Kristian’ (only for the Christians) and the cross sign on the front cover of the book,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Abdul Rahman was commenting on the High Court’s decision that Christians nationwide can use the word “Allah” and three other Arabic words in their religious publications for educational purposes.

The three other words are Baitullah, Kaabah and solat.

This follows Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Nor Bee Ariffin, sitting as High Court judge, allowing a judicial review application by a Sarawak native Christian, Jill Ireland Lawrence Bill.