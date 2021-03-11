Integration of projects good for economic growth — Awg Tengah

SEMATAN: The integration of the Sematan Industrial Park and ‘Anjung Usahawan Sematan’ projects here provides an opportunity for locals in the area to be involved in economic activities, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said these projects, once completed, will boast facilities that will enable small and medium entrepreneurs to boost their business.

“Upon completion, the Sematan Industrial Park industrial lots will be equipped with proper infrastructure such as road, drainage, telecommunication facility, electricity and water supply.

“At the same time, we are also developing the ‘Anjung Usahawan Sematan’, which covers approximately 16,000 square feet of business premises for nine food and beverage stalls, three lock-up shops, and two food processing areas,” he told a press conference after visiting the project sites here yesterday.

He added that the ‘Anjung Usahawan Sematan’ will also have amenities such as a post office, mini mart, cyber cafe as well as a food court that can accommodate more than 200 people.

Awang Tengah, who is also International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Minister, said the Sematan Industrial Park is conveniently located on a 52.38-acre industrial land along the Pan-Borneo Highway and is only 800 metres away from the Sematan Bazaar.

“The first phase of the project, which costs RM8.5 million, covers an area of 13.25 acres of which 10.09 acres have been allocated for the industrial lots and 3.16 acres for the ‘Anjung Usahawan’.

“Construction work for the project commenced in June last year and is expected to be completed by December this year,” he said.

On the cost of ‘Anjung Usahawan Sematan’, he said the construction work for the project was estimated to cost around RM9.3 million which also includes an elevated reinforced-concrete water tank and pump house.

“Works commenced in October last year and this project is scheduled to be completed by April 2022,” he said.

He added that the ‘Anjung Usahawan’ was established by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development with the objective of accelerating socio-economic transformation as well as to support the growth of local small and medium enterprises throughout Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Awang Tengah also paid a working visit to the ‘Anjung Usahawan Telok Melano’ project site to inspect the construction work of the project which had commenced earlier this year.

“The component of this 3.2-acre project will include eight food and beverage lock-up stalls, five wet market areas, four local product stalls, mini post office, cyber cafe, parking and public toilet facilities as well as an open dining area that can accommodate about 100 people,” he said.

He said the project was initiated by his ministry to provide proper business premises for local entrepreneurs in view that some existing stalls in the area are located along the roadside without any proper facilities.

The RM3.8-million project will provide a comfortable venue for trading and e-commerce while also helping to boost the economic activities of the local entrepreneurs.

‘Anjung Usahawan Telok Melano’ is a Projek Rakyat strategically located at the 0km point of the Pan-Borneo Highway. It is expected to be completed by July 2022.

During his visit to both sites, Awang Tengah expressed his hope that the appointed consultants and contractors will carry out their work properly.

“They must monitor the implementation of their respective projects and make sure there is no delay. We are not going to give you an extension of time (EOT),” he warned.

“If you can finish the project ahead of schedule, it is even better for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Also present were Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Tanjung Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu and Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development permanent secretary Datu Liaw Soon Eng.