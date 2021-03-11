Investors keen on sky train project in KK – Bung

TUARAN: The State Works Ministry has identified several investors who are interested in the ministry’s sky train project, said its minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He said that the ministry has set out various goals to help develop and modernise the railway services in Sabah and the sky train project is part of that plan.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the sky train project will connect the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) to Jesselton Centre in the city centre, and then from Jesselton Centre to Alam Mesra.

“Several interested investors had been identified and a series of discussions had been carried out to materialise the project,” said Bung in his speech read by his assistant Datuk Robert Tawik, during the opening ceremony of the State Railway Department’s Goal Setting Session, here at a hotel in Tuaran, on Thursday.

Also present at the ceremony was State Railway Department director Leonard Stephen Poyong.

Bung hoped that the construction of the project would start as soon as possible as he is confident that the project would give the state capital a more dynamic look.

He added that the project would also attract even more foreign tourists to Sabah.

Separately, Bung disclosed that his ministry will also emphasise on the numerous projects set under the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) plan.

This will include, among others, the upgrading of the railway track from Tenom Lama to Tenom Station, which stretches 1.8 kilometres; the railway track from Beaufort Station to Halogilat Station (22 kilometres); as well as the setting up of fences at the critical locations along the railway tracks.