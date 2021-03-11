Jalan Pengiran, Matu Cluster in Mukah ends after last infection detected on Feb 10

KUCHING (March 11): The Jalan Pengiran, Matu Cluster in Mukah district has officially ended today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC)

It said this was declared by the State Health Department after no new Covid-19 cases were detected from this cluster in the last 14 days.

“The Jalan Pengiran, Matu Cluster was first identified on Jan 31 and the last case involving this cluster was detected on Feb 10.

“A total of 326 individuals have been screened where 24 were found positive, including the index case and 302 had tested negative,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the committee said 26 clusters remain active in the state with seven clusters recording an increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases.

“The Jalan Muhibbah Cluster in Betong recorded the highest number of increases in positive cases with 19 today, bringing the total number of cases under this cluster to 287.

“A total of 2,700 individuals have been screened thus far where 2,300 have tested negative while another 113 are pending lab test results,” said the committee.

It said the Sungai Bakong Cluster in Meradong registered an increase of nine cases bringing the total number of cases there to 193.

“A total of 1,348 individuals have been screened of which 1,150 were negative and five are still pending results,” it added.

It said the Bukit Tunggal Cluster in Julau and Gelong Cluster in Kapit both recorded an additional four cases each today while the Kiba Cluster in Sibu recorded another three cases.

“These two clusters now have a total of 40 and 240 cases respectively, while the Kiba Cluster’s total number of cases has increased to 36,” it said.

In Kuching, it said the Emperoh Jambu Cluster recorded an additional two cases, bringing the cluster’s total number of cases now to 264 while the Jalan Green Cluster recorded one new case today and its total cases have now increased to 31.

A total of 19 clusters remain active with no new cases recorded namely the Melor Cluster in Pusa; Jalan Awang Cluster in Sibu; Buloh Cluster in Selangau; Jalan Ho Pin Cluster in Samarahan; Kampung Sungai Maong Cluster in Kuching; Kejatau Cluster in Sri Aman; Jan Yong Cluster in Kapit; Geronggang Cluster in Sibu; Mas Merah Cluster in Sibu; Univista Cluster in Samarahan; Kidurong Dua Cluster in Bintulu; Nanga Lijan Cluster in Julau; Seruas Cluster in Beluru; Sebangkoi Cluster in Sri Aman; Jun Heng Cluster in Bintulu; Bintang Daily Cluster in Meradong; Tabong Cluster in Bau; Rakut Cluster in Miri; Pasai Cluster in Sibu and its sub-cluster Tangap (Subis).