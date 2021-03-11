Kampung Tringgus EMCO affects 186 families, rice harvesting still allowed but with SOP

KUCHING (Mar 11): Some 760 people from 186 families in three villages will be affected by the Covid-19 Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) imposed on Kampung Tringgus on Monday.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said all effort was being made to ensure that the EMCO would be as comfortable as possible for those affected.

“This EMCO is a very necessary measure taken to protect the people’s health and life. It is not to cause inconveniences or hardships to them,” he said after a visit to the area this morning.

Kampung Tringgus has been placed under the 14-day order after some 54 Covid-19 cases were detected.

Uggah, who is a deputy chief minister, pointed out that in the area, the people were still allowed to go out to harvest their rice but this must be done in strict compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures laid out by SDMC.

” We do not want them to be infected or for them to spread it to others. We have seen how the virus has spread very fast from place to place in the last few weeks. We must all work together to put an end to the spread,” he said.

Accompanying Uggah on the visit were Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh and Deputy State Secretary Datu Ik Pahon.

They were given a briefing on the ground situation by medical officer in-charge Dr. Winnie Johnnie.