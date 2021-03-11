Kanowit, Sri Aman and Samarahan districts now yellow zones once more as Covid-19 cases fall

KUCHING (March 11): Kanowit, Sri Aman and Samarahan districts reverted to yellow zone status from orange today after recording only 20, 19 and 11 Covid-19 cases respectively over the past 14 days, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in a statement said only Song, Sarikei and Dalat remain as orange zones, with a total of 78 Covid-19 cases recorded from these districts in the past two weeks.

Apart from the three districts, Belaga, Lundu, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Marudi, Mukah, Pusa, Asajaya, Beluru, Saratok and Sebauh remain as yellow zones today with a total of 86 cases recorded from all those districts in the past 14 days.

Serian, Bau, Subis, Julau, Selangau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu districts meanwhile remain as red zones with a total of 2,665 Covid-19 cases recorded from them in the last 14 days.

Eleven other districts — Pakan, Matu, Lawas, Daro, Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Telang Usan, Limbang, Tanjung Manis, Tebedu and Kabong — remain classified as green zones.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 39 compounds, of which 31 were located in Kuching, Kapit (4), Sibu (3) and Padawan (1) for defying the standard operating procedures (SOPs).