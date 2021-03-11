MAH: Targeted travel bubble provides a breather for tourism industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The targeted travel bubble programme, which commenced yesterday, is the first step to revive the country’s tourism industry and breathe new life into the hotel sector.

Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) vice-president Lim Choong Sean said although there were strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) that needed to be complied with, the permission for interstate tourism activities for states placed under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) was viewed as a small but very positive step for the hospitality industry.

“The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is huge on the hotel sector. We found that for every two weeks of Movement Control Order (MCO) implementation, the hotel industry suffered a revenue loss of more than RM300 million.

“Hence, this programme is a very positive step indeed,” he said when appearing as a guest on the ‘Malaysia Petang Ini’ programme produced by Bernama TV here yesterday.

He explained that people should not be afraid to stay in hotels under MAH as they have been audited and only given certificates of recognition after complying with the maximum SOPs to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also urged Malaysians in the RMCO areas to support the government’s initiative to boost the country’s tourism industry.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced permission for interstate tourism activities between states placed under RMCO, under the targeted travel bubble programme.

Thus far, seven states, namely, Melaka, Pahang, Terengganu, Sabah, Putrajaya, Labuan and Perlis are placed under the RMCO from March 2 to 15. Langkawi Island has also been declared as a RMCO zone. — Bernama