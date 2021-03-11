Malaysia Airlines creates MHartisans to feature handcrafts made by employees

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines Berhad (Malaysia Airlines) recently created avenue for its employees to create, produce and sell their own range of handcrafted items known as MHartisans, which also features handicrafts made by Wesley Juntan.

Wesley, a cabin crew with Malaysia Airlines since 2010, created an exclusive line of dolls clad in traditional Iban Dayak costume to honour his origins for MHartisans.

According to Malaysia Airlines, Wesley’s debut collection for MHartisans consists of three dolls, the Sarawak Doll, the Sabah Doll, and the Kebaya Girl Doll.

“The Kebaya Girl is clad in the iconic Malaysia Airlines’ kebaya and styled according to the grooming standards of Malaysia Airlines, which includes the classic French twist hairstyle. The kebaya is hand-sewn from the actual fabric of Malaysia Airlines’ cabin crew uniform,” said a press release by the airline.

MHartisans is an avenue for Malaysia Airlines employees to create, produce and sell their own range of handcrafted items via the airline’s flagship e-retail store Temptations beginning yesterday (Mar 10).

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines Group chief Marketing and Customer Experience officer Lau Yin May said they are thrilled to launch the fantastic line-up of handmade creations by Malaysia Airlines’ employees.

“With MHartisans, we now have a platform for our internal homegrown talents to showcase their innovations and nurture their entrepreneurial spirit,” said Lau.

Lau believes that the new initiative is more than just an opportunity for them to support their colleagues as it also allows them to feature Malaysian-made products which embody our nation’s diverse cultures and heritage.

Lau hoped that these products will instil national pride and love for Malaysia amongst the airline’s loyal customers.

“The handicrafts make for an exciting and unique gift for your friends and family to rekindle their love for Malaysia! What’s more, they are now featured on Temptations, so our customers can easily have a souvenir of the Malaysian Hospitality that they miss so much delivered right to their doorstep,” said Lau.

Open to all employees; MHartisans will continue to feature more artisans under this campaign to bring more exclusive MH merchandise designed by them.

Those interested in the merchandise should not miss to grab the exclusive MHartisans to make for a fantastic gift at https://temptations.malaysiaairlines.com/ now.