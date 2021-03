KUALA LUMPUR (March 11): Malaysia’s daily new Covid-19 numbers hit 1,647 today, continuing the slight uptick in cases for the second day in a row.

Meanwhile, 2,104 people were recorded to have recovered, with active cases dropping to 17,544.

According to the Health Ministry, another nine people have succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 1,200. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME