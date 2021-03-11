Malaysians urged to grab chance to work in construction sector

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians must grab the chance to work in the construction sector which is currently facing a significant shortage of workers due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said Senior Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the Works Ministry, through the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), had prepared training courses for individuals who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic and are keen to work in this sector.

“Those who have lost their jobs are invited to attend the courses at CIDB so that they can be skilled workers, whether in the field of traffic management, security and health in the construction sites.

“However, the significant shortage is in the field of untrained workers or ‘3D jobs’, which are dirty, dangerous and difficult and, as such, local workers are not keen on them,” he told a press conference after the handing over of acceptance letters for the development of infrastructure for four projects under the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Higher Education to selected contractors.

Commenting on Covid-19 infections at construction sites, Fadillah said his ministry had held discussions with the CIDB, industry players, Human Resources Ministry as well as Housing and Local Government Ministry regarding the matter.

He said the industry players had given their full commitment to ensure Covid-19 infections at construction sites could be tackled by complying with the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446).

“A briefing was held this morning and we have the agreement and full commitment from the ministries, agencies and industry players to tackle the problem of Covid-19 infections at construction sites, especially involving the workers’ dormitories,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fadillah earlier handed over the acceptance letters to contractors for the construction and completion of a teaching hospital and Prima Health Centre at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, the Gong Badak Sports Complex Campus at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin, the Islamic and Human Development Centre and a mosque at Universiti Malaysia Pahang and the new block for special education classes at Sekolah Menengah Mutiara in Kuala Lumpur.

He said his ministry was committed to ensuring all the projects, which had been approved under Budget 2020 and Budget 2021, could be implemented immediately.

“With the implementation of these projects, worth an estimated RM500 million, it is hoped that they can lead to an economic spillover to the locals and related sectors, thus spur the economy back to life,” he said. — Bernama