M’sian who died in South Korea laid to rest in Tawau

TAWAU: The body of a 31-year-old Malaysian who died in Gwangju, South Korea, on Feb 26, was laid to rest at the Kampung Titingan Muslim Cemetery here at 9.30 pm on Wednesday night.

His brother Hazlan Abdu Gapal, when met by reporters after the funeral expressed his gratitude to all parties involved in the process of bringing home the remains of Muhammad Khairul Anas Abdu Gapal.

“My brother was so blessed to be surrounded by kind-hearted people, including the second-hand clothes traders in Gwangju, even though he had only worked there for less than two years,” he said.

It was previously reported that the second-hand clothes traders who organised a charity sale to raise funds to bring home the body of Muhammad Khairul, had managed to collect RM76,430.

Meanwhile, Hazlan said the decision to bring the body back to Tawau for the burial process was a difficult one to make and many had questioned it.

“Before making this decision, we have considered many things, including the yearly funeral cost of RM10,000 that we have to pay (if Muhammad Khairul’s body was buried in South Korea) and we cannot afford it,” he said, adding that the post-mortem results showed that his brother’s cause of death was due to intestinal obstruction.

The plane carrying Muhammad Khairul’s body took off from Amsterdam for Incheon, South Korea Kuala Lumpur on March 9. The body was then flown to Kota Kinabalu.

The van carrying the body from Kota Kinabalu to Tawau arrived at Surau Al Munawarrah, Taman Sri Titingan here at 7.18 pm on Wednesday. – Bernama