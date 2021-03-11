PDRM opens special intake to rope in non-Bumiputera police constables

KUCHING (March 11): The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will be conducting job interviews throughout the country to rope in non-Bumiputera police constables starting March 18 to 31.

Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Ramli Din said this special intake is tailored for non-Bumiputera Malaysians who will be given flexibility on their SPM’s Bahasa Malaysia results.

Previously, candidates are required to obtain two credits in their SPM examination, one of which is Bahasa Malaysia and another in any other subjects.

This requirement is however made flexible during this special intake where only one credit (any subject) in the SPM examination are allowed to apply.

“We are living in a multiracial country and this chance should be taken by every non-Bumiputera candidate for us to safeguard the safety and harmony of our country,” said Ramli Din to a press conference in Bukit Aman this morning.

He added that it will be advantageous to the police if the force consists of multiple races, as policing works can be carried out more efficiently by eliminating the language barriers.

Those interested to apply for the police constable post (Grade YA1) can do so beginning today via the PDRM’s website.

For the post, the basic salary will be RM1,441 excluding the housing and living allowances of RM995.

Ramli said that constables in different police departments will also be receiving allowances of between RM200 and RM300.

Meanwhile, he said candidates who are accepted into the force but do not have a credit in Bahasa Malaysia should will have to sit for the subject again within the first six years of their service.

“Within that six years, the constable will sit for the Bahasa Malaysia paper examination. If they fail to get a credit, we have no other option but to terminate their service,” he added.

Currently, there are less than 20 per cent of non-Bumiputera Malaysians serving in PDRM.

“There are actually a lot of non-Bumiputera who applies for a job in PDRM, just that most of them do not have a credit in Bahasa Malaysia which is why we are conducting this special intake,” he said.

The last special intake for non-Bumiputera was conducted in 2014.