Penguang advises hesitant constituents to sign up for vaccination

MIRI: Misinformation and misconceptions about Covid-19 vaccination are making their rounds in longhouses, prompting a significant number of residents to hesitate from registering for the programme, said Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil.

He is baffled by the poor response to the vaccination programme from his constituents, though they were aware that the frontliners in Marudi constituency like doctors, nurses, police, army and Rela personnel had already been vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on March 8-10 without complications.

“Surprisingly, the response to registration has not been good,” he said when asked on the uptake rate of the government’s free offer of vaccination against Covid-19.

The Marudi constituency spans Marudi and Beluru districts, covering about 300 Iban and Orang Ulu longhouses and Chinese and Malay villages in or around Marudi, Beluru and Lapok towns.

“A lot of people are adopting the wait-and-see approach but I urge them to look at the top leader — from the Prime Minister, Chief Minister and I myself — who are already vaccinated and are fine,” he said.

Penguang himself was vaccinated in Kuching on Feb 28, ahead of the smooth vaccination exercise for frontliners in Marudi who were joined by State Legislative Assembly

Deputy Speaker Dato Gerawat Gala and Baram MP Anyi Ngau this week.

The assistant minister said some quarters were spreading sweeping allegations that the vaccination is dangerous but he urged the people to consult their doctor if they are unsure of any medical issues.

While understanding their fears of the unknown, he is of the view that the vaccine is good for everyone except pregnant women, unless advised against taking up the vaccination on medical grounds by the health professionals.

Even those with high blood pressure should register themselves as the overseeing doctor will assess their condition and advise them whether they can be vaccinated.

“The next phase of vaccination is scheduled to be carried out in April and the government has planned to get everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated by either July or August this year,” he said.

Earlier, he gave a talk on vaccination on radio, Facebook and WhatsApp to encourage the public to sign up for this vital vaccination which he said is similar to those they had taken for polio or smallpox.