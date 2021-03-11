Police stamp out illegal gambling activities with double raids in Serian

KUCHING (March 11): Three men were arrested by the police for allegedly being involved in gambling at an eatery in Serian at around 3pm yesterday (March 10).

Serian district police chief DSP Aswandy Anis, who confirmed the arrest, said the trio were part of a group of gamblers who were believed to be playing a game of ‘holo’ at the premise.

“The other suspects, who realised the presence of police, managed to flee the premise and the raiding team only managed to apprehend three of them,” said Aswandy in a statement today.

He added that the raid was carried out based on information that they received and surveillance of the premises.

Police later seized the gambling paraphernalia and cash that were allegedly used for illegal gambling.

The case is being investigated under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

In a separate case, the district police also arrested a male suspect at a coffeeshop in Jalan Serian – Sri Aman for allegedly selling online gambling top-ups at around 5.45pm yesterday.

The suspect was arrested under Section 4A(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

All four suspects were later handed over to the police district’s Criminal Investigations Department for further action.

“Police will continue to conduct similar operations in the future to tackle illegal gambling activities,” said Aswandy.

He also urged the people to come forward with information on any illegal gambling activities they may have seen.