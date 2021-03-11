PSB: Setting up of Southern Urban Taskforce justified

KUCHING (March 11): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) recognises and accepts that no one size fits all and will strive to employ and deploy the solutions and resources best suited for each particular area under its jurisdiction, said PSB publicity secretary Liew Thian Liang in a statement today.

With that in mind, the party had set up its Southern Urban Taskforce, helmed by its presidential council member Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, which has also decided to present itself as the viable alternative to replace Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) as the government in the next state election.

“What makes this Southern Urban Taskforce different is the leadership – it is helmed by YB See Chee How who has proven to be a consistent and results-oriented ‘people’s leader’.

“PSB believes that ‘good Leaders make a difference’,” the statement read, responding to a recent statement by Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing questioning the setting up of the Southern Urban Taskforce.

Liew said that PSB believes that with See helming the task force, it would do a good job based on his proven leadership and track record.

He added that PSB would not engage in a debate with Tiong or GPS to determine who is right or wrong.

“PSB is more concerned with doing what is right and will strive to do the right things for the people of Sarawak,” it said.

The secretariat said that PSB would be focusing on serving the people to the best of its ability as that is its priority in bringing change to Sarawak and its people.

“PSB will not put the cart before the horse as we believe that no leader plans to fail, but only fails to plan.

“We will not go into details the mistakes made by GPS/BN over the past 57 years but rather,

we strongly believe that the setting up of this Southern Urban Taskforce is an excellent platform to engage all stakeholders with a oneness in purpose for the betterment of society as a whole, especially in the affected areas.

“It will be a platform which covers the framework to reflect the aspirations of all Sarawakians in the Southern Urban areas to engage with PSB to effect change by involving professionals and like-minded public on issues largely neglected by the GPS/BN government over the past 57 years – among others, education, socio-economic matters, traffic and housing congestion, including flash-floods which are frequent occurrences after heavy rainfall,” he said.

The statement also reminded Tiong that “doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome is just senseless”.

“In the same context, having the same government for 57 years and doing the same things over and over again and expecting a different outcome for Sarawak is also pure insanity.

“The only constant in life is change. Those who say it cannot be done or changed should not stop those from trying to do or change things.

“Last but not least, YB Tiong King Sing – please don’t try to hatch the chicken by bashing the egg.”