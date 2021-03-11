Quiet Qing Ming again this year

SIBU: It is going to be a quiet Qing Ming fest for the second consecutive year due

to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.

Sibu United Chinese Graveyard Association chairman Teo Boon Siew, when contacted, said he would not encourage people to go to cemeteries to pay respects to their ancestors during the festival.

“However, if they really need to go, my advice to them is to adhere strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOP) listed out under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO),” he added.

Qing Ming, also known as Chinese All Souls or Tomb Sweeping Day, falls on April 4 this year.

The Chinese community traditionally observes the festival to honour their ancestors by cleaning their tombs and offering incense, 10 days before and after the festival.

Last year, cemeteries here were all quiet as the Chinese stayed at home to abide by the MCO which was implemented on March 28, to stop the spread of the Covid-19.

A year on, the deadly virus still dominates headlines around the globe but with the launch of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme on Feb 24 by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel.

Teo reminded the people to practise strict SOP to prevent any cluster from emerging in the event that they truly need to go to cemeteries to pay respects to their ancestors.

“We do not want to have a cemetery cluster to emerge if too many people are gathered together at one time,” he added.

Teo said it was more important for children to show their filial piety and respect their parents when they are still around.

“Show your love and care for your parents when they are still around. We ought to inculcate such mentality, and in essence, this will bring more happiness to our parents.”